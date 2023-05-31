ESPN2 to broadcast Battle for the Little Brown Stein

The game takes place on Oct. 14 at the Kibbie Dome and kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

MOSCOW, Idaho — For the first time since 2011, a game played at the Kibbie Dome will be carried on national television by ESPN.

The Oct. 14 homecoming matchup between Montana and Idaho for the Little Brown Stein will be broadcast on ESPN2, according to a tweet from Idaho Football.

It is the first time an Idaho game will be broadcasted on ESPN since 2019.

The 89th meeting between the two teams is set to kickoff at 7:30 PM. Last year's meeting in Missoula came down to the wire in a 30-23 Vandals victory.

"We are very excited to host Montana for our homecoming game on ESPN2 in the Battle for the Little Brown Stein," Idaho head coach Jason Eck said in a press release. "This is a tremendous regional rivalry that is very important to our student-athletes and fans. It will be awesome for the entire country to see the passion that comes out in the Kibbie Dome."

The Vandals hold a 56-30-2 series lead. The first meeting between the two teams was Nov. 18, 1903.

Idaho comes into the 2023 season ranked seventh in the preseason Athlon polls, while Montana is ranked tenth.

