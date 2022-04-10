MLB playoff schedule: Mariners-Blue Jays dates, times, format

The times officially have been set for the Mariners' Wild Card series in Toronto.

SEATTLE — The schedule for the Seattle Mariners' first playoff series in 21 years officially has been set.

All three games of the series will be held in Toronto at Rogers Centre as part of MLB's new playoff format for the 2022 season.

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 7 at 1:07 p.m. PT on ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1:07 p.m. PT on ESPN

Game 3 (If necessary): Sunday, Oct. 9 at 11:07 a.m. PT on ABC

Fans will also be able to watch all three Wild Card games on the videoboard at T-Mobile Park this weekend at the team's official watch party.

What is MLB's new playoff format?

The postseason field has expanded from 10 to 12 teams this season, with an additional Wild Card team qualifying from both the American and National Leagues.

Instead of two single-elimination Wild Card games as it has been in years past, 2022 will feature four best-of-three series. Winners will then advance to the best-of-five Division Series.

Here is the full bracket for this year's playoffs:

If the Mariners defeat the Blue Jays in their Wild Card series, they would then advance to a best-of-five series against the Houston Astros.

Seattle would be guaranteed to host at least one game in the series (Game 3).

Who will pitch for the Mariners?

Manager Scott Servais indicated in speaking to reporters this week that midseason trade acquisition Luis Castillo will be in line to start Game 1 in Toronto on Friday.

2021 AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray will get the ball in Game 2, and although no official word was given on a Game 3 starter if the series extends that far, Logan Gilbert would be the most logical choice for Seattle.

On the Blue Jays' side, All-Star Alek Manoah has been named the Game 1 starter against Castillo.

No official indication has been given by Toronto on Game 2 or Game 3 starters, but it likely will be some combination of Kevin Gausman and Ross Stripling on the mound for the Blue Jays.

Full Wild Card rosters and lineups likely won't be finalized until closer to first pitch on Friday, but Julio Rodriguez's return will be crucial after his recent absence from the lineup due to a back injury.

