BOISE, Idaho — Week six of Friday Night Football actually kicks off Thursday night with a slate of games, thanks to several school districts who scheduled long weekends.

KEY MATCHUPS FROM WEEK SIX

Capital (3-2) vs. Borah (3-2) - Thursday

Nampa Christian (3-1) vs. Melba (3-1)

Kuna (5-0) at Vallivue (4-1)

Don't forget to tag us in your Friday Night Football photos! Use #ktvbhss on all social media platforms, and your submissions could end up on air and/or online.

Make sure to tune to KTVB.COM and KTVB's YouTube Channel to watch Friday Night Football, KTVB's weekly high school football show that will feature live interviews, highlights, and scores from around the Treasure Valley.

RELATED: Friday Night Football week five highlights