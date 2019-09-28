BOISE, Idaho — Week five of Friday Night Football saw several close games and a few blowouts.

No matter the scores, we want to know which play deserves the title of Play of the Week and YOU get to decide!

Watch the videos below and on each video, and vote on which play from week five deserves the title of 'Play of the Week.'

#1 Nampa's Braden Draper

Nampa senior wide receiver Braden Draper keeps the ball and runs through several Caldwell defensive linemen for the touchdown.

The Bulldogs would go on to beat the Cougars 56-6.

WATCH: Nampa Bulldogs vs. Caldwell Cougars varsity football highlights

#2 Skyview's Camden Young

The sophomore wide receiver scored his first varsity touchdown in the Hawks' first win of the season, beating Boise 51-22.

WATCH: Skyview Hawks vs. Boise Brave varsity football highlights

#3 Mountain View's Bronx Barrus

After his teammate Caden Thomas forces the fumble from Eagle quarterback Ben Ford, Mountain View senior runningback Bronx Barrus picks it up and runs in for the touchdown.

#4 Eagle's Dalton Mashore

Eagle's Dalton Mashore grabs a well-thrown pass from quarterback Mason McHugh to give the Mustangs good field advantage against the Mavericks.

In a back and forth affair, the Mavericks would hold off previously unbeaten Eagle 35-28.

WATCH: Eagle Mustangs vs. Mountain View Mavericks varsity football highlights

#5 Borah's Josh Rausch

With the game on the line, Borah sophomore kicker Josh Rausch steps up and buries the game-winning field goal for the 30-28 win against foe Timberline.

WATCH: Borah Lions vs. Timberline Wolves varsity football highlights