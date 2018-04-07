EAGLE -- Eagle senior to be Gabi Peters made things official on Monday, committing to play softball at Stanford.

The reigning 5A SIC Player of the Year chose the Cardinal over several offers. She helped lead the Mustangs to a 5A runner-up finish at state this past season.

“Academically and athletically, it’s just an incredible school, I’m so excited to go there, it’s been a dream school of mine for a really long time.”

“There’s a lot of pressure off my shoulders, it feels good to be done and to know where I’m going. I know as soon as I stepped on campus and on that field, I knew I wanted to be there.”

Peters finished with an 11-2 record in the circle, averaging 11 strikeouts per outing, while also hitting 14 home runs at the plate this year.

“I’m just looking forward to all the new experiences that I’m going to go through down there, the people I’ll meet, the teachers, the academics, all the girls I’ll get to play with.”

© 2018 KTVB