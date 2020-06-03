x
2020 Idaho High School boys state basketball championships

Highlights from the 2020 Idaho High School state basketball championships from around the Treasure Valley.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho High School boys state basketball tournament kicks off March 5 at locations across the Treasure Valley.

For a complete schedule, visit the Idaho High School Activities Association website.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Rocky Mountain vs. Meridian

Eagle vs. Rigby

Borah vs. Lake City

Middleton vs. Bishop Kelly

Kuna vs. Blackfoot

Fruitland vs. Snake River

Homedale vs. Filer

Cole Valley vs. Malad

New Plymouth vs. St. Maries

