CALDWELL, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos aren't the only football team in the Treasure Valley that's moving up in the polls. The 3-0 College of Idaho Yotes are now ranked 11th in the NAIA Football Coaches' Top 25 Poll.

The last Top 25 Poll was released during the preseason and had the Yotes ranked at 15th. Since then, the College of Idaho has rattled off three straight wins, extending their winning streak to nine games, dating back to last season.

The Yotes' 3-0 start is also the best start for the program since 1969. The nine-game winning streak is also the second-longest streak in program history.

Two other teams from the Frontier Conference joined the Yotes in the Top 25, as Rocky Mountain (2-1) is ranked 24th and Montana Western (2-0) came in at 20th. Montana Tech (1-1) also received votes in the poll but remain unranked.

The College of Idaho plays Rocky Mountain in Billings, MT this Saturday at 1 p.m. in a Top 25 matchup.

