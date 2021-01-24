College of Idaho football team will play five-game spring schedule

The College of Idaho has won 16-straight Frontier Conference game

CALDWELL - Months after the postponing their 2020 fall football season to Spring 2021, the College of Idaho finally has a clear path to move forward on.

The Yotes will play a five-game schedule set to kickoff at Simplot Stadium on March 13. The College of Idaho will play four league games and one non-conference game.

"We are so excited that our football program will have the opportunity to play a conference schedule and compete for a chance at a postseason berth," said C of I athletic director Reagan Rossi. "Our coaches and student-athletes have worked hard through the fall, working through protocols due to COVID-19 and know that this spring will not be any different. I know that through the work and diligence of our coaches, student-athletes and the Frontier Conference, we'll get to play."

The Yotes are defending Frontier Conference champions. They posted a perfect 10-0 league record on their way to a school-record 11 wins in 2019. Head coach Mike Moroski, who is back for a seventh season, led the College of Idaho to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Football Championships that season.

The 2021 spring league championship will earn an automatic berth to the postseason. If the Yotes were to make it all the way to the NAIA Championship Game then they could play as many as nine games.

The Yotes will begin practice on Feb. 15, four weeks prior to their season-opener against Montana State-Northern. The College of Idaho has won 16 straight Frontier Conference games. Their last lost against a league opponent was on Sept. 22, 2018.

2021 Frontier Conference Spring Football Schedule:

March 13 - vs Montana State-Northern - 1 p.m. MT

March 20 - at Southern Oregon - 2 p.m. MT*

March 27 - vs Rocky Mountain - 1 p.m. MT*

April 3 - at Carroll - 1 p.m. MT*

April 10 - vs Montana Tech - 1 p.m. MT*