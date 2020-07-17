Cascade Collegiate Conference moves Fall 2020 sports schedule to Spring 2021

The move will transfer College of Idaho football, soccer, golf, cross country and volleyball programs to the spring season.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) Council of Presidents announced that the upcoming Fall 2020 sports schedule will be moved to Spring 2020 on Friday.

The decision was made in an effort to give athletes and coaches the notification in a timely manner.

As a result of the CCC decision, College of Idaho's men and women soccer, cross country, golf and volleyball programs will be transitioned to the spring season.

College of Idaho's football program will also be moved to the spring season.

Athletic Director for the College of Idaho Reagan Rossi said the college's top priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the safety of the athletes, staff and students.

"The medical community is now consistently telling us that the two most effective methods to combat COVID-19 are wearing masks and practicing physical distancing," Rossi said. "Unfortunately, neither of these are possible in our sports."

Rossi said many schools that participate in CCC are in the Idaho equivalent of Stage 1, meaning in-person classes and field athletic teams would be nearly impossible.

Rather than holding competitions during the fall, Rossi said the teams are preparing for extended practices. These will be done in the fashion they would normally be done in the spring after the football season.

"We are committed to a robust fall practice season for all and to build competitive schedules for the spring," Rossi said. "We have been working with our athletic training staff and coaches as to how we can have safe practices and continue to build on the great things we consistently do within our athletic department."

