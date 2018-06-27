BOISE -- After the Broncos' record-setting season, Boise State head softball coach Cindy Ball is headed to Central Florida.

In her last two years as head coach, Ball and the Broncos went 73-36.

Last season, the Broncos set the school record for most wins in a single season (40) and the most conference wins in a season (18), ultimately leading the team (40-14) to the Mountain West Conference championship title game and a spot at the 2018 NCAA National Tournament.

WATCH: Boise State wins Mountain West softball title

That success has landed the Broncos several top-tier players, including incoming freshman catcher Serena Hutchingson, who recorded eight home runs and 42 RBI's while hitting .473 this past season with California's Newbury Park High School.

RELATED: From Bear to Bronco, Eagle's Filmore headed home to play for Boise State

And to top off her already stellar recruiting class, Ball signed former Idaho prep standout Bradie Filmore, a junior transfer from Cal just two weeks ago.

RELATED: Catching up with Bradie Filmore

Before joining the Broncos, Ball was an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge (2013-2014) and at the University of Washington (2011-2012).

Ball leaves the Broncos after four seasons at the helm.

© 2018 KTVB