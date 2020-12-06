Boise Hawks' 2020 season postponed indefinitely

The Hawks started playing back in 1987 and have fielded a professional team every year since.

BOISE, Idaho — The 2020 Boise Hawks season has officially been postponed and no timetable for its return this summer even exits at the moment.

On Friday, the Northwest League announced its season will be delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league released the following statement on the postponement:

“The League and its clubs will continue to monitor the situation and work with our Major League Baseball affiliates, while following the recommendations of public health officials and adhering to local reopening guidelines. As always, the health and safety of the Northwest League fans, players and staff members is our top priority.”

The Northwest League is made up of eight teams located in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and Vancouver, Canada. League play was originally scheduled to get underway on Wednesday, June 17.

The Hawks started playing back in 1987 and have fielded a professional team every year since.

In addition, the Northwest League vs. Pioneer League All-Star Game has officially been canceled.