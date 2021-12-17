Boise State football: Not enough room for everybody

The twain is meeting for Boise State—too many players and not enough scholarships. There will me more cases like that of super-senior candidate Andrew Van Buren.

BOISE, Idaho — Friday, December 17, 2021.

Andrew Van Buren has an extra COVID year of NCAA eligibility available to him, but the math doesn’t really work for him to use it at Boise State. Van Buren was No. 3 on the Broncos depth chart all season behind George Holani and Cyrus Habibi-Likio. So understandably, Van Buren entered the transfer portal Thursday in hopes of using his super-senior season elsewhere. According to my math, Boise State has way more players than scholarships right now. Eight players have graduated and/or medically-retired, two (Van Buren and Jack Sears) are in the transfer portal, and one (Kyle Juergens) left the program. Meanwhile, there are still 14 players on the roster who are potential super-seniors next year, and the Broncos signed 22 new recruits on Wednesday. This requires a degree in calculus.

But here’s Van Buren, who gave it all in his four years at Boise State. Van Buren accepted whatever role he was handed—from that first touchdown against UConn as a true freshman reserve in 2018 to lead running back in 2020 when George Holani was out to designated red zone back this year. He was a touchdown machine the past two seasons, scoring 17 of his 22 career TDs. The upset of Fresno State was symbolic of Van Buren’s senior year with the Broncos: three carries, one net yard, and two scores. He has rushed for 1,028 yards in his career and has averaged 3.7 yards per carry.

A SOLID REPORT CARD

Now that early signing day has shaken out, how did the recruiting rankings shake out at 247 Sports? Boise State, with by far the No. 1 class in the Mountain West, was No. 53 nationally, one spot ahead of BYU, after ranking 67th last year. The only Group of 5 teams ranked ahead of the Broncos were two Big 12-bound schools, Cincinnati at No. 38 and UCF at No. 42. San Diego State and Utah State are next in the conference at No. 68 and 69, respectively. Colorado State is fourth in the MW at No. 77. The Rams had only 11 new commits sign, but they also had 11 transfers, eight of them from new coach Jay Norvell’s former program at Nevada.

THE FIRST TWO MW BOWLERS

Bowl season begins today, and on Saturday the first two Mountain West teams take the field. The first is Fresno State, which faces UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl. Former Boise State player and assistant Lee Marks is the Bulldogs’ interim coach. It’s unclear what Marks’ role will be once Jeff Tedford takes over, but Kirby Moore’s future is clear. Moore, the former Broncos wide receiver who’s been tabbed offensive coordinator for the bowl, will have the job for real under Tedford. UTEP, by the way, hasn’t won a bowl game since 1967.

Then you have Jimmy Kimmel’s Christmas toy, the LA Bowl. Utah State is a 7½-point underdog to Oregon State, but the Aggies have all the momentum. They just laid 46 points on San Diego State’s highly-touted defense and average 450 yards per game. While we looked away, two USU offensive leaders produced big seasons. Quarterback Logan Bonner, the transfer from Arkansas State, has passed for 3,560 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. And how about wide receiver Deven Thompkins? He’s amassed 96 catches for 1,589 yards and nine TDs. You have to like Utah State’s chances Saturday.

A ZAG IN A BRONCO JERSEY?

Watching Tyson Degenhart do his thing Tuesday night for Boise State, it finally hit me. Degenhart is a Gonzaga-type player, maybe the closest thing to one the Broncos have had under Leon Rice (a former Zags assistant, of course). Degenhart is savvy, physical, aggressive and confident, and he’s a great decision-maker with the ball in his hands. Dan Dickau, the former Gonzaga star who’s now familiar as a TV analyst, agreed Thursday on Idaho SportsTalk. “He plays the game the right way,” said Dickau. “He never plays outside of himself. He has a great demeanor on the floor.” Degenhart is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his five games as a starter. He should be a handful for Montana Tech Sunday in ExtraMile Arena.

VALLEY HOOPS: GAMES IN CALDWELL, HICCUPS IN NAMPA

Both the College of Idaho and Northwest Nazarene men were slated to be home this weekend as well. The Coyotes return to the J.A. Albertson Activities Center for games against Walla Walla this afternoon and Lewis-Clark State Saturday evening. The matchup with the Warriors should be intense—the Yotes are 8-3 and L.C. State is 10-1. NNU was supposed to host Western New Mexico in the Johnson Sports Center Saturday and Monday. But due to “health and safety protocols within the WNMU men's basketball program,” the Mustangs will not be making the trip. The games will not be rescheduled.

MARINO PACKS HIS PUNCHES

Forward Kyle Marino, the centerpiece of a wild fight last Saturday in the Idaho Steelheads’ win over South Carolina, will not be in Idaho Central Arena this weekend to wrap up the Rapid City series. Marino has been recalled by the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, who have him under contract. He was assigned to the Steelies four weeks ago and potted two game-winning goals during his 10-game stay. This is Marino’s second stint with Chicago—he played three games for the Wolves to start the season. In Boise, the Steelheads and Rush will play tonight, followed by a Sunday matinée, the first in over seven years, leading into the holiday break.

THIS DAY IN SPORTS…December 17, 2011, 10 years ago today:

In its 15th year, and its first as the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise’s bowl game produces a thriller. Utah State, making its first postseason appearance since the inaugural Humanitarian Bowl in 1997, led Ohio the entire way until 13 seconds remained in the game. That’s when Bobcats quarterback Tyler Tettleton ran in a four-yard keeper to give Ohio a 24-23 win, its first bowl victory in school history. The Aggies nevertheless finished with their first winning season since 1996.

