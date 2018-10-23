NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who kidnaped a 17-year-old boy from outside his home Sunday night.

The teen told police he was outside his home in the area of 200 Lolo Street when two masked men grabbed him and put him in the back of a pick-up with a third masked man remaining in the vehicle.

The victim told deputies the vehicle pulled over and the men exited the pick up after they drove around for about 30 minutes. He said he was able to run away to a nearby home in the area of McCormick Ridge. Officials said this happened around 7 p.m.

Authorities said the vehicle was described as a dark colored crew cab with a small lift, larger tires and loud exhaust.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Deputy Egbert at 208-799-3131 extension 1.

