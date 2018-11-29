HAYDEN, Idaho — A teenage suspect stole a car and gas before engaging in a high-speed chase with police throughout North Idaho on Tuesday, according to court documents.

Hunter Wallace Jenkins, 18, was taken into custody after the chase. Court documents said Jenkins has been charged with felony fleeing to elude a peace officer and felony grand theft. He has previous warrants for robbery, two counts of kidnapping, burglary and criminal conspiracy.

Court documents said at about 8:10 a.m. a man called to report his blue Honda Civic had been stolen from his work on East Sprague Avenue. The caller reported that he left it running in front of the business and he watched his car go northbound on North Pines Road, documents said.

The caller told Spokane County deputies “he ran after his car as it began backing away and he grabbed ahold of the male’s sweatshirt but was unable to get him to stop,” court documents said.

Not long after, documents said an employee at the Cenex on North Pines called to report a gas theft by a blue Honda.

At about 12:54 p.m., Idaho State Police dispatch announced that Bonner County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in a pursuit with a blue Honda Civic that was going east on Dufort Road towards Highway 95 in Bonner County, documents said.

Bonner County dispatch said “the suspect had stolen gas at DJ’s gas station (near Spirit Lake) in Bonner County and fled without paying for the gasoline,” according to documents. The car was also confirmed as stolen out of Spokane.

Court documents said Bonner County deputies set up spike strips in an attempt to end the chase. The driver continued on after driving over the strips and speeds topped 120 miles per hour, documents said.

During the pursuit, Bonner County deputy Tom Cimbalik injured his hand deploying spike strips. He received cuts on his arm and hand, requiring stitches, officials said.

The chase made it into Hayden where “the driver drove off the roadway and through a mud and grass field toward businesses,” documents said. Then, the car drove into the parking lot of the businesses while law enforcement officers followed. They were able to block in the car in a dead end portion of the parking lot by a dumpster, documents said.

Deputies conducted a stop and Jenkins was taken into custody. He admitted to stealing a car in Spokane in order to flee from police, documents said.

Documents indicated Jenkins’ warrants relate to a home invasion robbery in Coeur d’Alene on Halloween. He allegedly stole a TV, two desktop computers, two computer monitors, a surround sound system, three cell phones and two laptop computers and bound two people using zip ties and Christmas lights, according to documents.

Jenkins made his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. A judge set his bond at $120,000 for the grand theft and eluding charges. Prosecutors also alleged that Jenkins currently doesn't have a home of his own and is unemployed.

ISP Troopers @KootenaiSheriff & Bonner County Deputies were involved in a high speed pursuit on US95 today. The suspect was wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges & was in a stolen vehicle. He was taken into custody after crashing in Hayden. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/KsMMOrGPXK — Idaho State Police (@ispdistrict1) November 27, 2018

