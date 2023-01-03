Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger waives extradition to Idaho

Kohberger will now be extradited to Idaho for his arraignment, where the state will read the charges against him.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Bryan Christopher Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, has waived his extradition to Idaho in a hearing in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, according to WNEP.

"Waiving" his extradition to Idaho means that Kohberger is not fighting the extradition process in a legal setting. It's undetermined how long it will take to transport him back to Latah County to face the charges. Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger told KTVB via email that he does not have a timeline for his return.

"Once we receive official documentation that he has waived extradition, the planning for his return will begin. Also, I can tell you that specifics regarding his transportation back to Idaho will not be shared publicly for security reasons," Dahlinger said.

Kohberger was found in a residential area near the Poconos mountains in Pennsylvania and arrested based on a "fugitive from justice" warrant, according to PA State Police -- the agency and Moscow Police were working together to bring Kohberger into custody. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Pennsylvania State Police will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. MST regarding the arrest of Kohberger. Watch live on KTVB's YouTube channel.

Jason LaBar, Kohberger's public defender, said Kohberger believes he will be exonerated.

"Given the conversation I had with him and his statement of being exonerated, I would anticipate an entry of not guilty," LaBar said.

David Leroy, former Idaho attorney general, said Kohberger will appear before a judge in Latah County 24 to 48 hours after he's back in Idaho.

"[This gives] the court the opportunity to present to him the arrest warrant, which explains the probable cause upon which he was arrested," Leroy said.

He said the probable cause affidavit shows a crime was committed, and more likely than not, "this individual committed the crime." A possible motive and what led police to Kohberger will remain unknown to the public until a judge unseals the affidavit.

Kohberger is a teacher's assistant and graduate student in criminology at Washington State University in Pullman, according to WSU's website. Pullman just a 15-minute drive across the border from Moscow, where the murders took place. WSU has since removed the graduate listings that included Kohberger out of privacy for their students.

Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, Washington was searched Dec. 30 by Washington police. The search warrant including what investigators were looking for has been sealed due to the ongoing investigation, as well as privacy for the victims' families and possible threat to law enforcement.

According to court records, Kohberger already has a case number in Idaho. Rules in the courtroom for his first hearing, which is yet to be announced in Latah County, require two camera operators and one still-photographer.

Seating will be reserved for the victims' families, according to the document. Media is seated on a first come first serve basis -- there will be no reserved seats, according to the document. Media is not allowed to record on phones or devices unless permitted by the court.

