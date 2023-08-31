Lori Vallow-Daybell files amended motion to appeal murder convictions

In August, Vallow's attorneys filed 16 appeals, ranging from the grand jury to her sentencing.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Lori Vallow-Daybell's attorneys filed an amended notice of appeal regarding her murder convictions.

In the documents, they're asking for reporter transcripts from 35 specific days throughout her years-long case, ranging from May 2021 through July 2023.

On August 31, 2023, Vallow's attorneys filed 16 appeals, ranging from the grand jury to her sentencing.

On July 31, 2023, Vallow was convicted on all six counts she faced, including three first-degree murder charges in the deaths of her two children, JJ & Tylee, along with her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Vallow-Daybell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a six-week-long trial in Ada County earlier this year.

She is currently serving her sentence at the Pocatello Women's Correctional Center.

Vallow-Daybell is also facing two more conspiracy charges in Arizona in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow, and a shooting at another relative who survived.

Katie Hobbs, the governor of Arizona has signed an extradition request to bring her to the state to face those charges.

It's unclear when she will be sent there.

