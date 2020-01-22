The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted photos of what it said might be Sasquatch at Sherman Pass.

According to the tweet from WSDOT East, the sighting was caught by a traffic camera pointed toward State Route 20 on Sherman Pass on Wednesday, and shows what appears to be a Sasquatch-like figure near a tree.

"I'm not superstitious ... just a little stitious," the person running the account said in the tweet.

People played along, replying to the tweet to ask for more photos and if a search party could be formed to look for the figure spotted by the cameras.