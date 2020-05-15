2.9 earthquake out of Mead, WA felt across the Inland Northwest on Friday afternoon

Multiple KREM viewers said they felt shaking and heard a loud boom in the Spokane area on Friday afternoon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit Mead, Washington around 2:30 p.m. on Friday according to the United States Geological Survey.

This comes after multiple people reported feeling shaking and a loud boom.

A seismology expert with the University of Washington said there was no evidence of an earthquake shaking the Spokane area on Friday afternoon.

Paul Bodin, head of the UW Seismology Lab, said there was no indication of an earthquake in the Spokane area. Bodin said other phenomena, such as atmospheric conditions or a sonic boom, could be to blame.

Multiple KREM viewers wrote in saying they felt shaking and heard a loud boom at about 3 p.m. on Friday.

The United State Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.1 magnitude event 13 kilometers West Northwest of Royal City at about 2:50 p.m.

The USGS also reported an explosion outside of Davenport on Friday morning.