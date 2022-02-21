Snow biker killed in avalanche in southern Montana

At least 10 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. so far this winter season.

COOKE CITY, Mont. — An investigation is underway after a snow biker was killed in an avalanche in southern Montana.

The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the motorized snow bike triggered the slide on Miller Mountain in the Sheep Creek Drainage north of Cooke City on Saturday evening.

The rider, whose name and age have not been released, was carried through cliffs and was partially buried.

An investigator with the avalanche center planned to head to the slide to gather more information Sunday. At least 10 people have died in avalanches in the U.S. so far this winter season.

"Our sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of the rider," the center wrote.

