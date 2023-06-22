The couple and their newborn baby are all healthy and "extremely grateful" after the emergency delivery.

Example video title will go here for this video

POULSBO, Wash. — People like to say babies are miracles, but Aria Carter-Uutela may be living proof.

At just 15 days old little Aria has already lived a lifetime.

"I'm extremely grateful," said her father, Christopher.

Aria's mother, Allie, was still nine days from her due date when she went into labor at their Poulsbo home on June 7. She and Christopher got in the car and headed for the birthing center about an hour away.

"We made it about 30 minutes before my water broke," said Allie.

"I really didn't know what to think at the time," Christopher added. "She said she could feel something and asked if I could tell her what it is. I look over as we're driving down the road and I see two feet hanging out. I was like, oh my gosh!"

The baby was breech.

Christopher pulled to the side of Highway 101 near Discovery Bay and called 911.

"The baby is steadily coming out," said Christopher. "Every time she has a contraction, the baby comes out a little bit more."

To complicate matters, Aria's head became stuck, her tiny lungs started filling up with fluid.

When she finally came out, Aria wasn't breathing. Christopher feared his brand new baby, whom he had just delivered, might never feel the embrace of her mother.

"The only thing I could think about was letting Allie hold her at least a little while in case she didn't make it. That was my only concern," said Christopher. "I didn't tell her anything about it. I just wanted her to hold her."

Seconds later, Trooper Simon Hovinghoff arrived on the scene and started coordinating with EMS.

"I just knew it was a medical emergency. We didn't know someone was giving birth. It's not something most troopers experience, and I doubt I'll have the chance to experience it again," he said. "We don't have a lot of training in these sorts of things."

Medics rushed Aria to the hospital and continuously pushed air into her lungs during the ride.

"I'm convinced that's what saved her," said Christopher.

Aria was then helicoptered to a neonatal intensive care unit. After five tense days, she finally emerged, perfectly healthy.

"They did tell us at the NICU she is a miracle baby," said Christopher. "Most babies that come into the world like that don't end up like this."

Days later, the family returned to that spot on the side of the road. To them, it is a sacred spot they plan to visit on every one of Aria's birthdays.

"She's incredible," said Allie. "It was an experience. I'm just glad everything played out the way it did."