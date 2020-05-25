Oregon dispensary creates drive-thru service to maintain social distance

Burnt River Farms got the idea to turn an old burger shack that was being used for storage into a mini drive-thru dispensary.

BOISE, Idaho — In Ontario, Ore. a busy dispensary has created a safer way for customers to get their marijuana.

Co-owner of Burnt River Farms Robyn McKay says when COVID-19 first hit, Oregon made changes to allow for curbside delivery.

McKay said that's when she got the idea to turn an old burger shack on their property that was being used for storage into a mini drive-thru dispensary.

Customers can order their products online and pick up their goods at the drive-thru in order to maintain social distance.

Though Burnt River Farms is requiring customers to practice social distancing inside the store, the new drive-thru ensures that customers and employees are following state public health mandates.

Sunday was the grand opening and McKay says there has been a steady stream of cars since.

"It pretty much eliminates the customer-to-customer interaction and so there is no contact between the customers anymore, and there is very little contact between our staff and the customer," McKay said. "They are able to stay inside their vehicle the entire time and get their product and on the way they go."

McKay says this is the first detached drive-through cannabis facility in the state of Oregon.

