New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof weighing run for Oregon governor

Kristof, 62, is a potential Democratic candidate. Current Gov. Kate Brown can't run for re-election because of term limits. Kristof told KGW's Laural Porter that his friends are trying to convince him to run, but he hasn't made a decision yet.

"I have friends trying to convince me that here in Oregon, we need new leadership from outside the broken political system. I’m honestly interested in what my fellow Oregonians have to say about that," Kristof said. "All I know for sure is that we need someone with leadership and vision so that folks from all over the state can come together to get us back on track."