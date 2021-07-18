New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof weighing run for Oregon governor

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nicholas Kristof, a Yamhill native and two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the New York Times, may run for governor in Oregon in 2022.
Kristof, 62, is a potential Democratic candidate. Current Gov. Kate Brown can't run for re-election because of term limits. Kristof told KGW's Laural Porter that his friends are trying to convince him to run, but he hasn't made a decision yet.
"I have friends trying to convince me that here in Oregon, we need new leadership from outside the broken political system. I’m honestly interested in what my fellow Oregonians have to say about that," Kristof said. "All I know for sure is that we need someone with leadership and vision so that folks from all over the state can come together to get us back on track."
The New York Times reported Monday that Kristof is taking a leave of absence from his journalism position while he explores the political climate.
According to the Willamette Week, Kristof would join a large group considering a run in the Democratic primary for governor, a group which includes State Treasurer Tobias Read, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, Service Employees International Union leader Melissa Unger, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle.