Nampa Police looking for missing juvenile

Mariah Amaya Medina, 15, is described as being 5’03”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen in Nyssa, OR; Homedale, ID; and Caldwell, ID.

BOISE, Idaho — Nampa police are asking the public for help in locating a missing juvenile.

Mariah Amaya Medina, 15, is described as being 5’03”,110 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and was last seen in Nyssa, OR; Homedale, ID; and Caldwell, ID.

If you know her whereabouts or have information on where she might be, contact local law enforcement or dispatch.

Tips can be submitted at 208-468-4401.

Help us locate missing juvenile, Mariah Amaya Medina, 15 yrs old, 5’03”,110#, brown hair/brown eyes

She was most recently seen in Nyssa,OR; Homedale and Caldwell.

If you know here whereabouts, call local law enforcement or our Dispatch 208-465-2257 op 2

Leave tips at 208-468-4401 pic.twitter.com/7JlP5nBR5R — Nampa PD (@NampaPolice1) May 9, 2022

Watch more Local News: