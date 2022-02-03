Murder charges filed against man accused of killing stranger in Hauser Lake

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Adam J. Bennett has been charged with first-degree murder for kiling Dennis Rogers in Hauser Lake.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said murder charges have been filed against the man accused of killing a homeowner in Hauser Lake and attempting to kill others.

The sheriff’s office said charges against Adam J. Bennett include first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and grand theft. The sheriff’s office said charges related to the fire are still pending until the investigation is complete.

Bennett was taken into custody the night of the incident for an unrelated warrant.

Investigators said Bennett shot and killed Dennis Rogers, 77-years-old from Hauser Lake, on Monday, Feb. 28 after Rogers went to investigate a fire on his property.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rogers had just finished dinner when he and his wife noticed the fire. Rogers went to check on the fire but did not return.

A few minutes later, some people who saw the fire stopped to help. They ended up finding Rogers shot dead. One of those neighbors who stopped to help was also hurt.

Witnesses told deputies that they had seen a man running from the scene. Shortly after, someone flagged down a deputy and reported seeing a man in a vehicle with a gun, in the area of Prarie Avenue and Pleasant View Road.

When deputies arrived in the area they found the vehicle near an asphalt plant on Prarie Avenue. According to KCSO, deputies took Bennett into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said Bennett and Rogers did not know each other and described Bennett as transient.