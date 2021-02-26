x
Mormon church gives $20M to help send vaccines globally

Officials have hailed the initiative as the first time the world has delivered a highly sought-after vaccine to poor countries during an ongoing outbreak.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is giving $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries around the world. 

The donation from the humanitarian arm of the Utah-based faith goes to UNICEF as part of the organization's work with the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative. 

That program sent its long-awaited first delivery Wednesday to Ghana. 

Officials have hailed the initiative as the first time the world has delivered a highly sought-after vaccine to poor countries during an ongoing outbreak, but it has been hampered by limited global supply of doses and logistical problems.

