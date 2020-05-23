New probe ordered of explicit-photo claims in Utah college student's death

New investigation into allegations that a University of Utah police officer showed off photos in an extortion case reported by a woman who was later killed.

SALT LAKE CITY — The state will open a new investigation into allegations that a University of Utah police officer showed off photos in an extortion case reported by a woman who was later killed, a case that has roiled the institution.

A lawyer for officer Miguel Deras on Tuesday strongly denied the allegations unearthed by the Salt Lake Tribune, which quoted unnamed officers saying he had "bragged" about having the explicit images of track athlete Lauren McCluskey before her 2018 shooting death.