New probe ordered of explicit-photo claims in Utah college student's death

New investigation into allegations that a University of Utah police officer showed off photos in an extortion case reported by a woman who was later killed.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, a photograph of University of Utah student and track athlete Lauren McCluskey, who was fatally shot on campus, is projected on the video board before the start of an NCAA college football game between Oregon and Utah in Salt Lake City. The parents of a University of Utah student killed on campus by an ex-boyfriend said Monday they feel a fresh sense of betrayal after new allegations surfaced that a police officer investigating her report kept explicit photos that were intended as evidence. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY — The state will open a new investigation into allegations that a University of Utah police officer showed off photos in an extortion case reported by a woman who was later killed, a case that has roiled the institution. 

A lawyer for officer Miguel Deras on Tuesday strongly denied the allegations unearthed by the Salt Lake Tribune, which quoted unnamed officers saying he had "bragged" about having the explicit images of track athlete Lauren McCluskey before her 2018 shooting death. 

Still, the campus police chief says the allegations are serious and must be investigated.

