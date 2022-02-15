Fish and Game seek help in identifying snowmobilers seen harassing deer

Two snowmobilers were caught on camera harassing deer near Cress Creek and officers would like your help identifying them.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking help from the public to identify two snowmobilers that were caught on camera harassing a large herd of mule deer near Cress Creek.

The two snowmobilers were seen trailing the herd of deer while on private agriculture land located above the Cress Creek trail, near Heise, on Jan. 9.

The video shows both of the unidentified snowmobilers chasing after the wintering deer for several minutes.

"This area is extremely popular for snowmobilers, but also is important for wintering mule deer," Conservation Officer Spencer Wesche said. "I would appreciate any information concerning the identity of the two drivers so I can follow up with them."

Any information regarding the identity of these individuals can be submitted online or by calling Officer Wesche at (208) 220-9073, the Upper Snake Fish and Game Office at (208) 525-7290 or the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at (800) 632-5999. Individuals providing information can choose to remain anonymous.

