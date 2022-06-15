Emmett Cherry Festival begins

The 87th annual festival will last from June 15-18.

EMMETT, Idaho — The community of Emmett is coming together for the second week in June for their 87th annual cherry festival.

Wednesday through Saturday, families will gather to celebrate the hometown tradition that has brought the city together since the 1930s.

The festival takes place at Emmett City Park and will host events, concerts and a carnival.

Events include a pageant, a bake sale, a parade, a car show, a pie eating contest, concerts, and more.

The festival will also be providing a shuttle from the Gem County Fairgrounds to the park every day:

June 15 and 16, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

June 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

June 18, 9 a.m. to midnight

There is no cost to enter and all concerts and contests are free.

