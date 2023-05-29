Boat sinks off Oregon coast, 3 people rescued from ocean by Coast Guard

The people, who were wearing life jackets, were rescued from the sea after their 17-foot fishing boat sunk near Cape Arago, about 15 miles southwest of Coos Bay.

COOS BAY, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people from the ocean Monday morning after their 17-foot fishing boat sunk near Cape Arago, about 15 miles southwest of Coos Bay, on the Oregon coast, the Coast Guard reported.

The first report came in around 8 a.m. Monday that the boat was taking on water. A 47-foot motor lifeboat left the Coast Guard station in Coos Bay and arrived at the scene within 10 minutes. A rescue helicopter launched at the same time from the air station in North Bend and arrived shortly after.

When the Coast Guard arrived, they rescued three people from the water. All three were wearing life jackets. They showed signs of hypothermia and were transferred to emergency medical services.

The Coast Guard tried to recover the boat but by that time it was fully submerged in the ocean. The Coast Guard said there was no visible threat of pollution from the sunken boat.

"We are thankful that these individuals are alive and wearing life jackets," the Coast Guard tweeted. "Please remember to be safe today and we wish a speedy recovery for the three."

This is a developing story and may be updated when more information is made available.

