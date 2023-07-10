8 years since DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappeared at Timber Creek Campground

DeOrr's grandmother said that she still has faith and prays for answers in her grandson's disappearance from 2015.

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho — Eight years have passed since 2-year-old DeOrr Kunz Jr. disappeared at Timber Creek Campground near Leadore on July 10, 2015.

The Lemhi County Sheriff told KTVB officers still plan on doing their annual search of the area, but he would not say when that search would take place.

Trina Clegg, DeOrr's grandmother, released this statement on Monday:

"Today marks 8 years of this ongoing nightmare. I still have faith and pray for answers everyday. I remember all the great times, laughs and your beautiful eyes and smile. I have and will never give up hoping for the answers until the day I die. I give great thanks to everyone who still helps with looking and keeping positive thoughts and prayers in the name of baby DeOrr. I am eternally grateful for all law enforcement that continues to help seek for the answers to the nightmare at Timber Creek Camp Ground. I love you baby DeOrr today, tomorrow and for eternal!"

The case has drawn intense scrutiny from people around the nation. Spectators have questioned whether DeOrr had been killed by an animal, snatched by a kidnapper, or been the victim of foul play. Much of the speculation focused on the adults who had been with DeOrr at the Timber Creek campground: the boy's mother, father, great-grandfather and a family friend.

Named suspects in the case have gone back and forth -- In 2016, the Lemhi County Sheriff named DeOrr's parents suspects in his disappearance.

According to previous reporting by KTVB, the sheriff said the parents of DeOrr have been "less than truthful" since the investigation began.

"They refused to give us any further information to clear up the untruthfulness and they've changed their story on numerous occasions," Sheriff Lynn Bowerman told KTVB. Bowerman also said it was highly unlikely DeOrr was kidnapped. There's one road in and one road out to the remote Timber Creek Campground -- if an animal had taken him, there would be evidence left behind, like DeOrr's boots that were too big for him. Bowerman believed they would have fallen off. After days and weeks of searching, not a trace of DeOrr was found at the campground.

DeOrr's parents have been adamant they had nothing to do with their son's disappearance.

Jessica Mitchell, DeOrr's mother, told KTVB in 2019, "I have nothing to hide. I didn't murder my child. I didn't see him get hurt in any way possible."

