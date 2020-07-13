102 cases of COVID-19 reported at Ontario prison after just 6 were reported last week

Oregon health officials did not include Idaho residents in the report as their positive tests would be handled by the state of Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — Oregon officials announced that 102 cases of the coronavirus were reported at the Snake River Correctional Institute in Ontario after only six were reported last week.

"The outbreak investigation started on June 24, but at that time the case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. The outbreak was reported in the COVID-19 Weekly Report on July 8 with six cases," the OHA said in a press release.

The Oregon Health Authority said all 102 cases were Oregon residents but no Idahoans were counted in the outbreak because their positive tests would be reported to the state of Idaho.

Family members and people close to an employee may also be counted in the caseload, officials said.