Protesters gather at Oregon Capitol as special session begins; police declare unlawful assembly

Salem police said the public should avoid the area near the Oregon Capitol building and streets in the area will be closed as needed.

SALEM, Ore. — A group of protesters has gathered at the Oregon Capitol after lawmakers convened for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 and wildfire relief.

Oregon State Police (OSP) declared an unlawful assembly at the Capitol. Police told protesters to leave the area or they would be arrested.

Video shared on social media showed a crowd of protesters scattering after police deployed tear gas near a Capitol entrance.

Oregon State Police have deployed blue tear gas at protesters standing at the entrance of the Oregon State Capitol. Most scattered away from the doors, but remain on the grounds. #SalemOR #orleg pic.twitter.com/TRdH1S590C — Virginia Barreda (@vbarreda2) December 21, 2020

Salem police tweeted that the public should avoid the area and streets near the Capitol will be closed as needed.

Lawmakers gathered in Salem on Monday morning to address several bills during the one-day special legislative session, including a proposed eviction moratorium that includes $200 million in relief for landlords and tenants, a restaurant relief package that includes a provision legalizing cocktails to-go, a bill that would protect schools from some coronavirus-related lawsuits and a measure that would transfer $600 million in to the state’s emergency fund for COVID-19 and wildfire-response and recovery.

The protest was organized by far-right group Patriot Prayer in opposition to statewide COVID-19 mandates, and group leader Joey Gibson objected to the legislature meeting without public input.

"State legislators will B there in person but they illegally closed the meeting to the public," Gibson said in a tweet. "We have an amazing opportunity to confront these criminals hiding from the people."

On west side if Oregon State Capitol demanding entry. pic.twitter.com/VdOKGkn2x4 — Patriot Prayer USA Joey Gibson (@PatriotPrayerUS) December 21, 2020