Idaho senators Crapo and Risch vote to acquit Trump on articles of impeachment

The vote to acquit the president came almost exclusively along party lines. Risch spoke earlier in the day about why he planned to vote to acquit.

WASHINGTON — The US Senate on Wednesday voted to acquit President Donald Trump on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The votes came almost exclusively along party lines, with just one Republican - Mitt Romney of Utah - voting to convict the president on the abuse of power charge.

Idaho senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo each voted to acquit on both charges.

Earlier on Wednesday, Risch spoke on the floor of the Senate about why he planned to vote for acquittal.

"This movement has been entirely partisan. No Republican voted to impeach in the House of Representatives," Risch said. "At the end of the day, this is a political exercise, and that political exercise is going to fail. And once again, God has blessed America, and the Republic that Benjamin Franklin said we have — if we can keep it — is going to be sustained."

You can watch Risch's full comments in the Twitter post below:

After the vote, Crapo released the following statement:

"The highly partisan impeachment in the House of Representatives seeks to remove President Trump from office for 1) improper motives in conducting an otherwise legal act in furtherance of legitimate national foreign policy interests, 2) holding a meeting at the United Nations in New York rather than at the White House in Washington, D.C., and 3) for asserting Executive Privilege against the House of Representatives. The U.S. Senate has conducted a full trial over 12 days. In this trial, the Senate reviewed testimony from 13 witnesses sworn under oath in the House, over 28,000 pages of documentary evidence, numerous additional presentations of additional unsworn witnesses, documents and reports contained in over 192 video presentations and other oral assertions. This included, but was not limited to, presentations of John Bolton's manuscript statements. Clearly, contrary to many reports, the Senate held a full trial, including numerous witnesses.