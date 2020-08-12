Idaho governor to propose tax cuts with $630 million surplus

Gov. Brad Little warned that tax cuts and investments are threatened by the pandemic that could overwhelm hospitals.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will propose tax cuts and investments in transportation, education and water projects to lawmakers in January following another monthly revenue report that exceeded projections despite rising coronavirus infections and deaths.

The Republican governor in a statement Monday spent little time trumpeting the budget numbers that currently show a $630 million projected surplus.

"Idaho's economy is open and strengthening, and we are poised to achieve the largest budget surplus in Idaho history," Little said. "However, our plan to achieve tax cuts and long-lasting needed investments is threatened if our hospitals are maxed out and our workforce is sick. Health and the economy are intertwined. Idahoans must choose to do a better job of wearing masks and avoiding gatherings with people outside their households if we are going to continue this trend."



More than 1,000 Idaho residents have died and more than 100,000 have been sickened.

"COVID-19 is deadlier and more dangerous than the flu, period," Little said. "More COVID-19 transmission results in more COVID-19 hospitalizations and fewer available healthcare workers to care for the patients. The result is diminished healthcare access for all of us, whether we have COVID or not. We all have a choice – practice safe measures consistently to protect yourself and others, keep our economy open and our workforce healthy, and keep our kids in school."