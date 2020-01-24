Idaho budget committee OKs increase in rainy-day funds

Republican Sen. Scott Grow said a recession isn't looming, but Idaho will eventually have to deal with one.

BOISE, Idaho — The amount of money in Idaho's rainy-day fund that serves as a cushion against a potential economic downturn would increase under proposed legislation.

The Legislature's powerful budget-setting committee on Friday followed Republican Gov. Brad Little's recommendation and voted for the House to hear the bill that would increase the Budget Stabilization Fund to 15% of general fund revenues. The fund is currently capped at 10%.

