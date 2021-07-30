Former state representative appointed to Idaho's redistricting commission

After his previous choice dropped out due to recent lobbying work, Rep. Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) appointed a former state lawmaker from Oakley to the commission.

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Idaho representative Scott Bedke announced his choice for the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment, which is a bipartisan group that will redraw Idaho's legislative and congressional districts following the 2020 Census.

The Speaker of the House appointed former Idaho Rep. Thomas Dayley to the six-member commission. Rep. Bedke pointed to the Burley native's decades of experience in politics and public service for what made him an appropriate fit for the commission.

"His experience in both state and federal public service will provide an excellent background to create a map that not only complies with existing law but is reasonable and acceptable to the citizens of Idaho," Bedke said in a statement.

Bedke (R-Oakley) previously appointed John Simpson to the commission, but he dropped out after finding out that his recent lobbying work would disqualify him from it.

According to Bedke's announcement, Dayley is a fifth-generation Idahoan and was born on a farm in Oakley, Idaho and worked at both Capitol Hill and the Idaho Statehouse.

"I appreciate the responsibility of this appointment and understand that it should not be taken lightly," Dayley said in a statement. "We have a difficult task before us, but I look forward to embracing the challenge."

The other five members of the commission were already selected. The Idaho Commission for Reapportionment is required by the Idaho State Constitution and only answers to the courts.

"We need the Commission to produce fair and legal results to move past the gridlock which has derailed this process for years," Bedke said in a previous statement.

