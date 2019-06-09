BOISE, Idaho — Rebecca Arnold, the president of the Ada County Highway District commission, filed her paperwork to run for Boise mayor Friday.

Arnold joins six other candidates seeking the mayoral seat.

She was first elected as an ACHD commissioner in 2004, then won re-election three more times, according to her website. Her current term runs through December of 2020.

Arnold also served as president of the Idaho Association of Highway Districts.

Also running for Boise mayor are current Mayor Dave Bieter, City Council President Lauren McClean, Brent Coles, Adriel Martinez, Cortney Nielsen and Wayne Richey.

Election Day is Nov. 5.