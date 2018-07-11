KUNA — A special tax levy that would have provided an additional $1.1 million for the Kuna Rural Fire District has narrowly been defeated.

Voters in both Ada and County County supported the levy with 5,290 votes in favor (65.1 percent) and 2,837 votes against (34.9 percent.) But it needed a two-thirds majority for passage.

The fire district was asking for an additional $1.1 million to its annual budget starting in fiscal year 2020. The district currently gets about $1.9 million in levy funds.

Fire officials say the additional monies would have been used to provide better service, add more personnel and to replace equipment.

The Kuna Rural Fire District serves about 110 square miles that includes urban and agricultural lands.

Fire Chief Perry Palmer says they are encouraged the vote was so close and that so many people supported the levy. He said they could bring another levy back to the voters in May. A decision may be made by the board next week.

