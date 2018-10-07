BOISE - Horse racing in Idaho suffered what many called a "death sentence" in 2015 when lawmakers deemed the historical, or instant racing terminals installed at tracks to pay for it - unconstitutional.

But, following a spring petition drive that netted over 60,000 pro-horse racing signatures, Secretary of State Lawerence Denny said the initiative will be on the November ballot.

One of the specifics you will be voting on is that the terminals not be slot machines, which many lawmakers argued was what the historical racing terminals were.

The initiative was opposed by the Coeur d'Alene Tribe, which operates a casino in north Idaho.

The Save Idaho Horse Racing movement was headed up by former Idaho House Speaker Bruce Newcomb.

