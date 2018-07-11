BOISE -- Democrats won one open seat and ousted a Republican incumbent to take the majority on the Ada County Commissioners board Tuesday.

Diana Lachiondo will replace current commissioner Jim Tibbs in District 1 after winning 51 percent of the ballot, or 94,869 votes. Tibbs secured 89,720 votes.

Kendra Kenyon won the District 3 seat, beating Republican Sharon Ullman 95,552 to 86,160. Kenyon will succeed Dave Case, who lost to Ullman in the primary election.

The wins spells not only a majority for Democrats on the board, but also for women. The previous three commissioners are all men.

Kenyon and Lachiondo will join current District 2 Commissioner Rick Visser, a Republican who was elected in 2016.

