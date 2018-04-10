GILBERT, Minn. - Police in northern Minnesota are asking the public to please stop calling them about the influx of "drunk" birds flying around. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Gilbert Police Department put out a press release this week stating they are well aware of the birds that appear to be "under the influence" and there's no need for alarm.

Apparently, the birds have been eating berries that have fermented much earlier than usual -- thanks a lot, early frost! -- and since many have not migrated south yet, they're flying around the town, or more accurately, flying into windows, cars and yes, generally speaking "acting confused," the department said.

This has caused the interesting and strange occurrence of drunken birds to seem more prevalent than previous years.

Also, the youngsters can't quite hold their boozy berries like their elders.

"Generally, younger birds' livers cannot handle the toxins as effectively as more mature birds," the police department writes.

Still, there is no need to alert law enforcement if you see these birds out and about. They reassure folks they'll "sober up within a short period of time."

Commenters on the department's Facebook page confirmed the sightings.

"Oh my! That explains all the birds bouncing off my window lately!" said one.

"I was going to say something...but I thought I was crazy!!!" commented another.

However, the Gilbert Police Department would like you to notify them, if you see the following:

