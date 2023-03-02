Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon

The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been seen over U.S. airspace for the last couple of days.

MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane.

A senior defense official told Pentagon reporters that the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon flying over sensitive sites to collect information. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

The official added that similar balloon activity has been seen in the past several years and that the U.S. took steps to ensure it did not collect sensitive information.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte issued the following statement on his Twitter account:

"I received an informational briefing yesterday on the situation involving a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying over Montana.

From the spy balloon to the Chinese Communist Party spying on Americans through TikTok to CCP-linked companies buying American farmland. I'm deeply troubled by the constant stream of alarming development for our national security."

Billings Logan International Airport Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling, in Montana, sent the following statement:

"On Wednesday, Feb. 1, a Ground Stop was issued that stretched from Helena to Billings and it lasted approximately two hours from around 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Ground Stop happened mid-afternoon when Billings Logan International Airport has very few flights. A total of three flights experienced delays; two inbound flights were diverted and arrived in Billings late, and an outbound United Airlines flight was also delayed. Since the Ground Stop was lifted, there have not been any more issues or delays.

We have read articles identifying an object in the sky as a spy balloon from China, but we do not have any comment on the balloon, or comment on photos/videos captured over Billings."

