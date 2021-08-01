Here's who has been federally charged in the US Capitol riots

More than 85 people have been charged, but authorities say additional complaints have been submitted and investigations are ongoing.

WASHINGTON — As of Jan. 19, more than 85 people have been charged in federal court related to crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In addition to those who have been charged, authorities said that additional complaints have been submitted and investigations are ongoing.

After initially suggesting President Trump could be investigated for inciting a riot after seemingly egging on the crowd before they marched to the Capitol, the Acting U.S. Attorney for D.C., Michael Sherwin, seemingly backed off that stance.

"We don't expect charges of that nature," Sherwin said.

Here's the list of individuals and their charges in relation to the riots at the U.S. Capitol:

Daniel Adams , of Texas was charged with assaulting a federal officer; obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Christopher Alberts, of Maryland, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with carrying or having readily accessible, on the grounds of the United States Capitol Building, a firearm and ammunition. Specifically a Taurus G2C, 9mm handgun and 9mm caliber ammunition. The defendant appeared in district court and was released. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021.

Thomas Baranyi was arrested in New Jersey on Jan. 12 and charged with restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct. Baranyi was interviewed by WUSA9's Ariane Datil immediately following the insurrection, and in the interview, he states his full name and state of residence before sharing details about how he gained access to the building. The FBI cites WUSA9's interview with Baranyi in a criminal affidavit, using many of his quotes from the interview as reasoning to issue an arrest warrant. He has been released on an unsecured bond.

was arrested in Kentucky on Jan. 16, 2021, and charged with assault on a federal officer; certain acts during a civil disorder; destruction of government property over $1,000; obstruction of justice; unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Couy Griffin was arrested in Washington DC on Jan. 17, 2021, and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

NEW: #FBIWFO is seeking the public's help in identifying those involved in assault on law enforcement officers at the US Capitol on Jan 6. If you have info, call 1800CALLFBI or submit photos/video to https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/JmreKxxJ6S pic.twitter.com/nlk5yXCy2J — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 19, 2021

Vitali Gossjankowski was arrested in Washington DC on Jan. 18, 2021, and charged with knowingly enter or remain in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority to do so; knowingly, and with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business or official functions, engage in disorderly or disruptive conduct in, or within such proximity to, any restricted building or grounds when, or so that, such conduct, in fact, impedes or disrupts the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; and did so while using or carrying a dangerous weapon.

was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. Alex Kirk Harkrider was arrested in Texas on Jan. 18, 2021, and charged with conspiracy and unlawful entry with dangerous weapon; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; aiding and abetting.

Ryan Nichols conspiracy and unlawful entry with dangerous weapons; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds; civil disorder; assault on a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon; aiding and abetting.

Cody Page Carter Connell was arrested in Louisiana on Jan. 16, 2021, and charged with assaulting a federal officer; obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Richard Barnett, of Arkansas, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful entry; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property, or records. Barnett allegedly entered a restricted area of the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office

Bryan Bentancur, of Maryland, was arrested on January 17 and charged with knowingly entering restricted buildings or grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds; disorderly conduct; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds, parades, assemblages and display of flags

Larry Rendell Brock, of Texas, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10 by the FBI. He was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Brock was arrested today in Texas.

, of Georgia, was arrested January 15 and charged with entering restricted Building or Grounds; Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct; Tampering With a Witness, Victim, or an Informant Donovan Ray Crowl was arrested in Ohio on Jan 18, 2021, and charged with restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; obstruction of an official proceeding

was arrested in Ohio on Jan 18, 2021, and charged with restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; obstruction of an official proceeding Thomas Edward Caldwell was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, in Virginia and charged with conspiracy to commit an offence; obstruction of an official Proceeding; Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any restricted building or grounds Without lawful authority; violent entry or disorderly conduct

Jacob Anthony Chansley, a.k.a. Jake Angeli, of Arizona, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Chansley was taken into custody Jan. 9, 2021. Indicted in federal court in D.C.

Lonnie Coffman, of Alabama, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with possession of an unregistered firearm (destructive device) and carrying a pistol without a license. It is alleged that Coffman's vehicle contained 11 explosive devices known as Molotov cocktails and firearms. It is further alleged he was in possession of two firearms. Coffman was arrested and is currently being held. His detention hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2021 Indicted in federal court in D.C.

Josiah Colt, of Meridian, Idaho, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Colt was arrested Jan. 12 in Idaho.

Matthew Council, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Council allegedly unlawfully entered the Capitol building, and when stopped by law enforcement, he pushed the officer.



was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly conduct on capitol grounds. Michael Curzio , of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Derrick Evans was taken into custody Jan. 8, 2021 and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. Evans is a West Virginia State Delegate.

Cindy Fitchett, of Virginia, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Peter Harding of New York is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Douglas Jensen of Iowa has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; and obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

Adam Johnson, of Florida, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Johnson was arrested Friday, January 8, 2021, and is currently in custody.

Klete Keller of Colorado is charged with obstructing law enforcement engaged in official duties incident to civil disorder; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Mark Leffingwell, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assault on a federal law enforcement officer; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Leffingwell allegedly entered the Senate side of the Capitol and when stopped by law enforcement, struck an officer in the helmet and chest. Indicted in federal court in D.C.

Joshua Lollar of Texas was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; impeding or disrupting official functions; obstructing or impeding law enforcement officer during civil disorder; obstructing federally protected functions; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kevin Lyons was arrested on Jan. 13 in Illinois and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

was arrested on Jan. 13 in Illinois and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Cleveland Meredith was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Andrew Wrigley was arrested on Jan. 15, 2021, and changed with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

David Mish Jr. was arrested in Wisconsin and charged with unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He was released on conditions.

Eric Gavelek Munchel, of Tennessee, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 10 by the FBI. He was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Munchel was arrested today in Tennessee.

Nicholas Ochs of Hawaii is charged with one count of unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds.

Robert Keith Packer of Virginia was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry or disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Packer was arrested Jan. 13 in Virginia. Released on a personal recognizance bond with two special conditions: stay away order from D.C. and appear at virtual hearing next week.

Williams Pepe was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority. Pepe was arrested Jan. 12 in New York.

was arrested in Pennsylvania on Jan. 18, 2021, and charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. Dominic Pezzola was arrested Jan. 15 in New York and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; destruction of government property; restricted buildings or grounds.

was arrested Jan. 15 in New York and charged with obstruction of an official proceeding; destruction of government property; restricted buildings or grounds. Christine Priola was arrested Jan. 14 in Ohio and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds; parades, assemblages and display of flags. She was released on bond with home detention and electronic home monitoring.

was arrested Jan. 14 in Ohio and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without law authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds; parades, assemblages and display of flags. She was released on bond with home detention and electronic home monitoring. Joshua Pruitt was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. The defendant appeared in district court and was released. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 28, 2021.

Jessica Watkins was arrested in Ohio on Jan. 18, 2021, and charged with

Restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; obstruction of an official proceeding.

Eliel Rosa of Texas was charged with restricted building or grounds; violent entry os disorderly conduct and released on personal recognizance bond.

Bradley Ruskelas, of Illinois, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Hunter Seefried of Delaware is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Kevin Seefried of Delaware is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Peter Stager was arrested on Jan. 14 in Arkansas and charged with civil disorder

John Herbert Strand was arrested in California on Jan. 17, 2021, and charged with restricted building or grounds; civil disorders, violent entry or disorderly conduct

Douglas Sweet, of Florida, was charged on Jan. 7, 2021, with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Timothy Louis Hale-Cusanelli was arrested in New Jersey on Jan. 17, 2021, and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder.

was arrested in New Jersey on Jan. 17, 2021, and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disrupting the orderly conduct of government business; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building; obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder. Gabriel Augustin Garcia was arrested in Florida on Jan. 19, 2021, and charged with certain acts during civil disorder, aiding and abetting; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Additional complaints have been submitted in federal court and investigations are ongoing. As previously reported, approximately 40 individuals were arrested and charged in Superior Court with offenses including, but not limited to, unlawful entry, curfew violations, and firearms-related crimes, according to Sherwin.

These cases are being prosecuted by the U.S Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and are being investigated jointly by the FBI; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; United States Marshals Service; U.S. Capitol Police Department; and the Metropolitan Police Department.

As for the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Attorney’s office would not discuss the investigation, which is being done jointly by the FBI and DC Police. But prosecutors said clearly that federal murder charges – carrying the potential of life in prison or the death penalty - are always in play with something like this.

The #FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Visit https://t.co/0JO0XyU8QG to see a new poster with more people, and if you see someone familiar, submit a tip at https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/sj22HXTWok — FBI (@FBI) January 13, 2021