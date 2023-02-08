'This Is Us' actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66

Jones was best known for his role as William Hill on NBC's "This Is Us."

WASHINGTON — Ron Cephas Jones, the Emmy-winning actor who captured audiences as William Hill on NBC's "This Is Us," has died. He was 66.

Jones' representative confirmed the death to People, Deadline and Entertainment Weekly on Saturday. The actor died of a "long-standing pulmonary issue," according to People.

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” the representative's statement read. “He began his career at the Nuyorican Poets Cafe and his love for the stage was present throughout his entire career, including his recent Tony nominated and Drama Desk Award winning performance for his role in Clyde’s on Broadway.”

"Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on 'This Is Us,'" the statement continued.

Jones' "This Is Us" co-star Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson on the show, mourned the actor's death in an Instagram post Saturday.

"Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us. @cephasjaz has passed away, and the world is a little less bright," Brown said in his post. "Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there. ❤️✌🏿✊🏿"

Jones won two Emmy Awards for his role in the drama series "This Is Us" in 2018 and 2020. In that same year, his daughter Jasmine won her first Emmy, making the pair the first-ever father-daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in the same year.

His other television credits include "Law & Order," "Mr. Robot," "Truth Be Told " and "The Blacklist." Jones also starred in a series of films, including "Dog Days," "Venom" and "Across the Universe."

In a 2021 interview with the New York Times, Jones revealed that he received a double lung transplant in 2020 after a private battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.