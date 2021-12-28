Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid dead at 82

Political leadership in Washington began expressing their condolences Tuesday as the news came in.

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, considered one of the most influential politicians in the state of Nevada, has died at the age of 82.

Jon Ralston, a reporter for the Nevada Independent, who covered Senator Reid for a significant time called him a "remarkable figure."

Senate leader Chuck Schumer expressed his condolences Tuesday releasing a statement on Twitter which said Senator Reid was "tough-as-nails strong, but caring and compassionate, and always went out of his way quietly to help people who needed help."

Reid, a combative former boxer-turned-lawyer was widely-acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress, a conservative Democrat in an increasingly polarized chamber who vexed lawmakers of both parties with a brusque manner and this motto:

“I would rather dance than fight, but I know how to fight.”

Over a 34-year career in Washington, Reid thrived on behind-the-scenes wrangling and kept the Senate controlled by his party through two presidents — Republican George W. Bush and Democrat Barack Obama — a crippling recession and the Republican takeover of the House after the 2010 elections.

He retired in 2016 after an accident left him blind in one eye.

Reid in May 2018 revealed he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and was undergoing treatment.

Sen. Reid was recently honored in his state with the renaming of the Las Vegas airport which is now known as Harry Reid International Airport.

Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years and was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017. The airport in Las Vegas was known since December 1948 as McCarran International Airport, after a former U.S. senator from Nevada, Pat McCarran. It ranks as one of the 10 busiest airports in the United States.

The Clark County Commission voted unanimously last February to change the name, and the Federal Aviation Administration began listing the new name on aviation charts last June.