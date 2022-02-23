READ: President Biden statement after Russia announces military operation in Ukraine

President Biden called Wednesday's announcement by Vladimir Putin "an unprovoked and unjustified attack" and a "premeditated war."

The following is a statement by President Joe Biden, released by The White House Wednesday night after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine. The statement appears here as it was released by The White House and has not been edited.

The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.