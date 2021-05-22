Check your cat food: Salmonella fears prompt recall

Natural Balance said recalled cat food was sold nationwide and the problem was discovered during a routine inspection.

Natural Balance Pet Foods is recalling 5-pound and 10-pound bags of Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company said the problem was found during a routine inspection by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. Natural Balance says there have been no reports of illnesses so far.

Salmonella in cats can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation, Natural Balance said. Cat owners who suspect their pet may have been infected should contact their veterinarian immediately. Cats can spread the infection to other animals or humans.

The cat food was sold nationwide in stores and online.

Both products have a Lot Code of 1008080 06:42N811202:20 and a "best if used by date" of March 10, 2022. The UPC code on the 5-pound bag is 2363300233. On the 10-pound bag it's 2363300235.

Cat owners should stop feeding this to their cats and either throw it out or return it where they bought it for a refund.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most people who get sick from salmonella have diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms can start within six hours or six days after infection and can last up to a week.