Naomi Judd to be inducted to Country Music Hall of Fame, one day after her death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One day after her death at 76, country star Naomi Judd is still set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"We are shocked and saddened by the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of (The Judds)," CEO Kyle Young said on Twitter. "Her family has asked that we continue with the Judds' Hall of Fame induction Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts."

The Hall said public red carpet arrivals for the Sunday night medallion ceremony are canceled out of respect for Judd's death.

The Hall told Billboard that Judd's daughter Wynonna — the other half of the Grammy-winning duo — planned to attend the ceremony. Their career together spanned decades.

The Judds had just announced an arena tour to begin in the fall, their first tour together in over a decade. They also made a return to awards shows when they performed at the CMT Music Awards earlier this month.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," read the daughters' statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory." The statement did not elaborate further.

Naomi Judd died near Nashville, Tennessee, said a statement on behalf of her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland. It said no further details about her death would be released and asked for privacy as the family grieves.