FAA: Domestic departures can soon resume after nationwide grounding, system outage

The FAA ordered a pause on all domestic departures as it scrambled to fix a system outage.

WASHINGTON — After ordering airlines to pause all domestic departures Wednesday morning, the FAA says it is "making progress" restoring a critical system and that takeoffs could resume within the hour.

The agency said it expects departures to resume at 9 a.m. Eastern, which is the end of the pause it ordered earlier in the morning. Flights were already cleared to take off in Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson due to heavy air traffic.

"The FAA is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage," the agency said on Twitter at 8:15 a.m. Eastern. "Departures are resuming at @EWRairport and @ATLairport due to air traffic congestion in those areas. We expect departures to resume at other airports at 9 a.m. ET."

The FAA confirmed in an advisory earlier Wednesday that its NOTAM system went offline shortly after 11 p.m. Eastern. The system is designed to provide pilots and air traffic controllers with critical developing information, including changes in weather or conditions at a certain airport.

It's unclear what happened to the system or when it will be fully restored.

The FAA announced its pause on domestic departures just before 7:30 a.m. Eastern, saying the order would allow it to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information." An online Air Traffic Control operations plan referred to the pause as a "nationwide ground stop."

Earlier, the agency said some functionality was being restored, but that operations were not back to normal yet. It did not provide a timing estimate for restoration efforts.

United States Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the outage.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes," Jean-Pierre wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Wednesday, United Airlines said it was temporarily delaying all domestic flights and waiting to learn more. American Airlines made a similar statement, adding that the outage "is impacting all flights including all carriers."

Just over 4,000 flights were delayed within, into or out of the U.S. as of 8:50 a.m. Eastern, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Nearly 700 U.S. flights were canceled. Those numbers are likely to grow.

According to the Associated Press, some medical flights can get clearance and the outage was not impacting military operations. However, the groundings impact almost all aircraft, including shipping and passenger flights. Aviation data firm Cirium said some 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. Wednesday, mostly domestic.