Comedian Gallagher dead at 76

WASHINGTON — Gallagher, the prop comedian best known for smashing fruits and vegetables with giant wooden hammers as part of his shows, has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 76.

Gallagher, whose full name is Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died Friday morning of organ failure, his former manager confirmed to Variety. His son-in-law also confirmed Gallagher's death to NBC News.

TMZ, which first broke the news of Gallagher's death, reported that he had been under hospice care in California.

The comedian had multiple health scares throughout his career that included collapsing on stage during a performance in Minnesota in 2011. He also suffered multiple heart attacks over the years and initially suspended his comedy club career in 2012 after his third major heart attack. While he eventually returned to performing, Gallagher went out on a "Last Smash Farewell Tour" in 2019.

According to his website, Gallagher was featured in 14 Showtime TV specials and performed 3,500 live shows.

His signature comedy sketch was the "Sledge-O-Matic," with the comedian using his giant wooden hammer to smash all sorts of food and items.

Even after retirement and through his health struggles, Gallagher remained a pop culture icon. He appeared in several commercials including ones for Budweiser and Geico.